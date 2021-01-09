Finance
Chevy Chase Trust of Bethesda appointed Jeff Whitaker chief executive.
Law and lobbying
Blank Rome of the District appointed Kierstan Carlson and Stephanie Harden partners and Alexander Perry of counsel.
Davis Polk of the District appointed Daniel Stipano partner in the firm’s financial institutions and regulation group.
Davis Tremaine Wright of the District appointed Lafayette Greenfield II partner.
Finnegan of the District appointed Daniel Chung, Karthik Kumar, J. Preston Long and David Reese partners.
GKG Law of the District appointed Oliver Krischik principal.
Kirkland & Ellis of the District appointed Andrea Agathoklis Murino partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition group.
Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Joseph Holahan partner.
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Crystal Kaldjob partner.
Nelson Mullins of appointed Chris Cushing leader of its D.C. office.
O’Melveny of the District appointed Tod Cohen partner.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Stanley Kuo, Josh Runyan and Monique Watson partners and Pete Jeydel of counsel.
