Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Steven Walker vice president and chief technology officer and Keoki Jackson chief engineer and vice president of engineering and program operations.

National Press Foundation of the District appointed Sonni Efron president and chief operating officer.

Neighbor Ride of Columbia appointed Paul Gleichauf board member.

Law and lobbying

BakerHostetler of the District appointed Morgan Holtman partner on the firm’s international tax team.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Andrew Narod partner.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Brian McKeon and Sarah Walters shareholders and Doug Maguire policy director.

Cooley of the District appointed Elizabeth Prelogar litigation partner focusing on appellate and white-collar matters.

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth of Rosslyn appointed Thomas Urban II of counsel.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Carrie DeLone, Margaux Hall, Lina Kontos, Tony Lin, George O’Brien, Abigail Smith and Jared Wessel partners; and Robert Baldwin III, Dele Butler, Adam Cooke, Anne Fisher, Scott Kaplan, Arpan Sura, David Thiess and Andrew Zahn counsel.

Hogan Lovells of Northern Virginia appointed George Ingham and Gabrielle Witt partners.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Rod J. Rosenstein partner in the company’s special matters and government investigations group.

McGuireWoods Consulting of the District appointed Thomas Cassidy senior vice president and Nicole Cohen vice president.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Ann Sultan and Jim Gadwood members of the firm.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Heather Sears of counsel.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Charles Capito, Megan Gerking, Jeremy Mandell and Mary Prendergast partners.

Richards Kibbe & Orbe of the District appointed Jamie Schafer partner and Emily Kelley counsel.

Shipman & Goodwin of the District appointed Alison Baker, Katherine Hance, Joshua Mayer, Myles Morrison, Miranda Turner and Abigail Williams partners.

