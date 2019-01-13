Companies

FiscalNote of the District appointed Josh Resnik chief content officer and SVP/publisher.

LMI of Tysons appointed Donna Diederich chief human resources officer.

Trammell Crow of the District appointed Campbell Smith leader for the firm’s Mid-Atlantic business unit.

Associations

and nonprofits

March of Dimes of Arlington appointed Adrian Mollo general counsel.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Ileana Ros-Lehtinen senior adviser and Lamar Smith senior consultant.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Ryan Craig and Ariel Glasner partners.

Cooley of the District appointed Travis LeBlanc partner.

Dickinson Wright of the District appointed Jenny Slocum member of the firm.

Duane Morris of the District appointed Katherine Brodie partner.

Hughes Hubbard of the District appointed Michael DeBernardis and Vitaly Morozov counsels.

Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Natalie Tynan senior attorney.

Locke Lord of the District appointed Mark Mansour partner.

Miller and Chevalier of the District appointed Andrew Howlett member of the firm’s tax practice.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Shannon Donnelly partner.

Morris Manning & Martin of the District appointed Meredith Caiafa, Larkin Ellzey, Aresh Homayou n, Eric Larson, Brett Lavoie, Austin Mills, Stephen Vaughn and Scott Wagner partners.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Andy Campbell and David Newman partners.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Christopher Giaimo and Jeffrey Rothleder partners.

Wiley Rein of the District appointed Daniel Pickard and Tracye Winfrey Howard leaders of the firm’s national security group.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Justin Browder and Anne Choe partners.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.