Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Julia Tamulis member.
Brunswick Group of the District appointed Jonathan Burks partner.
Cooley of the District appointed Matt Howsare special counsel.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Ivan Zapien practice area leader for the firm’s government relations and public affairs practice.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Paul Mezzina trial and appellate partner.
Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Matthew Miner partner.
Smith, Currie & Hancock of the District appointed Brian Krulick partner in its construction and government contracts groups.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Alexandra Baj, Matthew Bathon, Beth Call, Brian Johnson, John Kavanagh, Jamie Lucia, and Jessica Rothschild partners and Rachel Peck of counsel.
