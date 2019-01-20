Companies

BackOffice Associates of McLean appointed Zarina Lam Stanford chief marketing officer.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards of the District appointed Susan John board director.

GreenSmith PR of Fairfax appointed Molly Ryan account executive.

PM Hotel Group of Chevy Chase appointed Lance Mion chef and drink lead enthusiast of the Canopy by Hilton Washington.

Stantec of Laurel appointed Hiten Patel principal and program manager.

Urban Pace of the District appointed Laura Henne sales director.

Associations and nonprofits

Alliance to Save Energy of the District appointed Alex Ratner policy and analysis manager.

Sports & Fitness Industry Association of Silver Spring appointed Rick Salomone managing director of sponsorship.

Finance

Access National Bank of Alexandria appointed Chhaya Muth vice president for the company’s financial service center.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Claudius Modesti partner.

Ames & Gough of the District appointed Matt Gough and Brett Gough vice presidents.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Lindsey Brown Fetzer member.

Cooley of the District appointed Travis LeBlanc partner.

Crowell & Moring of the District appointed Jacinta Alves, Rebecca Baden Chaney, Jenny Cieplak and David Wolff partners.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Benjamin R. Dryden and Tianran Yan partners.

Lutzker & Lutzker of the District appointed Jeannette Maurer Carmadella partner and Thomas Peterson and Carolyn Wimbly Martin of counsels.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Jason Abel, Molly Bruder Fox, Jared Butcher and Alan Cohn partners and Andrew Golodny of counsel.

