Sickle Cell Disease Association of America of Hanover appointed Kevin Amado Jr. community impact and engagement manager.
Law and lobbying
Bass, Berry and Sims of the District appointed Stewart Kameen counsel.
Duane Morris of the District appointed James Cooke III partner.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Louis Rouleau litigation partner.
Honigman of the District appointed Matthew Schneider partner and co-leader of the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations practice.
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough of the District appointed Richard Levin partner.
Ropes & Gray of the District appointed Samer Musallam partner.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed John Carroll partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition and health-care practice groups.
Van Ness Feldman of the District appointed Michael Diamond and Suzanne Keppeler partner.
Williams & Connolly of the District appointed Nicholas Gamse, Gloria Maier, Luke McCloud, Colleen McNamara, A. Joshua Podoll and Andrew Trask partners.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Indranil Mukerji and Stephen Marshall partners.
