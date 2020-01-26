Bonnie Heneson Communications of Columbia appointed Kyri Jacobs president and chief executive.

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority of Tysons appointed Alex Iams executive vice president.

Heidrick & Struggles of the District appointed Bill O’Leary partner-in-charge of the firm’s D.C. office.

AD

Ruppert Landscape of Laytonsville appointed Rachel Kelly director of quality and efficiency and John Harich director of business development.

Associations and nonprofits

AD

Americans for Prosperity of Arlington appointed Dean Clancy senior policy fellow for health care.

Coalition Against Insurance Fraud of the District appointed Matthew Smith executive director.

Real Estate

Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate appointed Carla Labat manager of the firm’s Georgetown office.

Law and lobbying

Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch of Falls Church appointed Catherine Voisinet partner.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Bill Lawler partner in the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations group.

AD

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Kyle Freeny shareholder.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Adam Perlman partner in the firm’s litigation and trial department and intellectual property litigation practice.

Van Ness Feldman of the District appointed Patrick Daugherty, Phil Mone, Sara Leverette and Tyson Kade partners and Jordan Smith principal.