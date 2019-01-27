Companies

EverFi of the District appointed Ellen Patterson chief operating officer.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown of the District appointed Sandy Davis senior group sales manager, Andy Ruenarom group sales manager and Fabiola Garcia director of restaurants.

Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., appointed Satinder Palta general manager.

Neville Letzerich of the District appointed Neville Letzerich chief executive.

Associations and nonprofits

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Greg Michlig chief engagement officer.

National Multifamily Housing Council of the District appointed Kenny Emson chief operating officer.

SoundExchange of the District appointed Helaine Klasky chief communications officer.

Real Estate

Savills Studley of the District appointed Johanna Rodriguez senior managing director for occupant experience.

Finance

Breakout Capital Finance of McLean appointed Neil Gurvitch and Firoze Lafeer board members.

Revere Bank of Rockville appointed Kenneth White senior vice president, Greg Baggan vice president and Megan Wankel assistant vice president.

Law and lobbying

Akerman of the District appointed Michael Kelly and Douglas Paul partners.

BakerHostetler of the District appointed Teresa Goody and Eulonda Skyles partners.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Oliva Seraphim member of the firm.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Mark Haskell and Brett Snyder partners and George Billinson of counsel.

Drinker Biddle & Reath of the District appointed Gregory Ossi partner.

Duane Morris of the District appointed Kevin Anderson partner.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Thomas Hungar partner.

The Havrilak Law Firm appointed Julia Yolles principal.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Thomas Davis III and Chris Armstrong partners in the firm’s public policy & regulation practice group.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Pete Robinson partner in the firm’s government advocacy and public policy team and Joel McElvain assistant branch director with the federal programs branch.

Kutak Rock of the District appointed Nghia Tran partner.

Linklaters of the District appointed Jerome Roche partner in the firm’s financial regulation group.

Orrick of the District appointed Jonathan Direnfeld and Christopher Higgins partners.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Jason Workmaster member of the firm’s government contracts counseling and litigation practice.

Seyfarth Shaw of the District appointed Melissa Nelson partner in the firm’s real estate practice.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Allison Fulton partner.

Three Crowns of the District appointed Liz Snodgrass partner.

Vinson Elkins of the District appointed David Smith complex commercial litigation counsel.

White & Case of the District appointed Ira Raphaelson senior counsel and Michael Songer partner.

Wiggin and Dana of the District appointed Kevin Carroll litigation partner in the firm’s white-collar defense, investigations and corporate compliance practice group.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Michael Gottlieb litigation partner and leader of the firm’s crisis management practice.

