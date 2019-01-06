Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Carol Holland associate vice president.

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Julie Siple director of sustainability.

Mitre Corp. of McLean appointed Wilson Wang vice president and chief financial officer.

Law and lobbying

Adduci, Mastriani & Schaumberg of the District appointed Daniel Smith and Evan Langdon partners and Lauren Peterson counsel.

Buckley Sandler of the District appointed Brandy Hood, Kristopher Knabe, Scott Sakiyama and Caroline Stapleton counsels and Donald Meier and Andrew Pennacchia senior counsels.

Coburn & Greenbaum of the District appointed Kimberly Jandrain and Lloyd Liu partners.

Eversheds Sutherland of the District appointed Ben Marzouk counsel in the firm’s corporate and financial services practice group, Adam Pollet counsel in the firm’s litigation practice group and Todd Betor and Graham Green counsels in the firm’s tax practice group.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Michael Friedberg, Kenneth Parsons and F. Alvin Taylor partners.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Andrew Howlett member of the firm’s tax practice.

Mintz of the District appointed Angela Kung of counsel.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Hosang Lee partner.

Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Aresh Homayoun partner.

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston of Falls Church appointed David Gaffey partner.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.