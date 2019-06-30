Companies

EverFi of the District appointed Bobby Moran chief revenue officer.

Software AG of Reston appointed Elke Frank chief human resources officer.

Associations and nonprofits

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Becca Durr director of advocacy.

Real Estate

Long & Foster Real Estate of Tysons appointed Paul Muessig vice president of the firm’s commercial property division.

Middleburg of Vienna appointed A.J. Caputo vice president of asset management.

Urban Atlantic of the District appointed Bereket Selassie senior managing director for strategy and business development.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed John Elwood partner.

Alignment Government Strategies of the District appointed Tracy Doherty Taylor counsel.

Baker Donelson of the District appointed Deborah Samenow member of the firm’s health law group.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Claiborne Porter partner in the firm’s government investigations and white collar practice.

Winston & Strawn of the District appointed Christopher Monahan partner.

