Companies

Ankura of the District appointed John Riley senior managing director.  

ROKK Solutions of the District appointed Rachel Winer senior vice president of digital.

Associations and nonprofits

Leadership Howard County appointed Anne Brinker board chair.

PRS of Oakton appointed Joseph Getch chief executive.

Urban Land Institute of the District appointed Jonathan Brinsden ULI Americas chairman.

Law and lobbying

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Jonathan Wasserman partner in the firm’s life sciences industry group.

K&L Gates of the District appointed Andrew Ruskin partner in the firm’s health-care practice.

Kirkland & Ellis of the District appointed Dan Gerkin and Nathan Mitchell partners and Michelle Weinbaum associate.

McGlinchey Stafford of the District appointed Caroline Manne associate.

