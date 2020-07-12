Law and lobbying
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Jonathan Wasserman partner in the firm’s life sciences industry group.
K&L Gates of the District appointed Andrew Ruskin partner in the firm’s health-care practice.
Kirkland & Ellis of the District appointed Dan Gerkin and Nathan Mitchell partners and Michelle Weinbaum associate.
McGlinchey Stafford of the District appointed Caroline Manne associate.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.