Companies

Grant Thornton of the District appointed Tony Scardino managing principal for CXO transformation services in the firm’s public-sector practice.

ManTech of Herndon appointed John Boyle senior vice president and chief growth officer for the company’s mission solutions and services group.

Northrop Grumman of Falls Church appointed Kathy Warden board chairman.

Associations and nonprofits

Food Marketing Institute of Arlington appointed Andrew Harig vice president for tax, trade, sustainability and policy development, Hannah Walker vice president for political affairs, Ashley Eisenbeiser senior director of food and product safety programs and Kristie Grzywinski technical director of the Safe Food Quality Institute.

Project Hope of the District appointed Rabih Torbay president and chief executive and Tom Kenyon chief health officer.

Law and lobbying

Arent Fox of the District appointed Deborah Shelton partner.

Brown Rudnick of the District appointed Peter Willsey chair of the firm’s global trademark, copyright and advertising practice group and partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice group, and Vincent Badolato counsel in the firm’s trademark, copyright and advertising practice group.

Covington of the District appointed Jeremy Newell partner.

Faegre Baker Daniels of the District appointed Sarah-Lloyd Stevenson director in the firm’s health and FDA group.

HCH Legal of the District appointed Shelley Ewalt member of the firm and chief pilot.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Stephen Vaughn partner in the firm’s international trade team.

Linklaters of the District appointed Jonathan Gafni senior counsel and head of the firm’s U.S. foreign investment practice.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Kathryn Cameron Atkinson chair of the firm.

Nixon Peabody of the District appointed Adam Tarosky partner.

Shapiro Lifschitz & Schram of the District appointed Jonathan Pisha member of the firm’s business and real estate practice groups.

Vinson & Elkins of the District appointed Damara Chambers partner and co-leader of the firm’s international trade practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.