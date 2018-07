Companies

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Kathryn Slattery principal.

Savi Technologies of Alexandria appointed Michael Jacobs advisory board member.

Associations and nonprofits

American Forests of the District appointed Jad Daley president and chief executive.

Real Estate

JCR of the District appointed Drew Briscoe chief operating officer.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.