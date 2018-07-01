Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Bob Harward chief executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East.
Shapiro & Duncan of Rockville appointed Guillermo Mendoza safety director.
Schnabel Engineering of Sterling appointed Steven Brandon principal.
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility of Silver Spring appointed Peter Jenkins senior counsel.
Customers Bank of the District appointed Ronald Hobson senior vice president and client manager.
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Geoffrey Greeves partner in the firm’s litigation practice group.
FisherBroyles of the District appointed Mark Thomas partner.
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton of the District appointed Ed Olifer managing partner.
