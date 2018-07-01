Companies

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Bob Harward chief executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East.

Shapiro & Duncan of Rockville appointed Guillermo Mendoza safety director.

Schnabel Engineering of Sterling appointed Steven Brandon principal.

Associations and nonprofits

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility of Silver Spring appointed Peter Jenkins senior counsel.

Finance

Customers Bank of the District appointed Ronald Hobson senior vice president and client manager.

Law and lobbying

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Geoffrey Greeves partner in the firm’s litigation practice group.

FisherBroyles of the District appointed Mark Thomas partner.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton of the District appointed Ed Olifer managing partner.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

