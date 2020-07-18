Companies

Alethea Group of the District appointed Cindy Otis vice president of analysis.

CapRelo of Sterling appointed Patti Keeler chief operating officer.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Robert Victor operating unit manager to lead the firm’s Mid-Atlantic engineering operations.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Jody Hunt senior counsel.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed Keith Harper and Robert Harmala partners; Lawrence Roberts special counsel; Krystalyn Kinsel and Julian SpearChief-Morris associates; Craig Williams senior government relations specialist; and Joshua Bertalotto junior government relations specialist.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Francisco Sánchez co-chair of the firm’s international trade practice.

McCarter & English of the District appointed Randy Elliott partner in the firm’s environment and energy practice group.

