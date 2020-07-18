Jenner & Block of the District appointed Keith Harper and Robert Harmala partners; Lawrence Roberts special counsel; Krystalyn Kinsel and Julian SpearChief-Morris associates; Craig Williams senior government relations specialist; and Joshua Bertalotto junior government relations specialist.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Francisco Sánchez co-chair of the firm’s international trade practice.
McCarter & English of the District appointed Randy Elliott partner in the firm’s environment and energy practice group.
