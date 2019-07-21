Companies

Bulldog Public Relations of the District appointed Dan Pettine senior account executive.

ManTech of Herndon appointed Julie Anna Barker vice president of human resources for the company’s mission cyber and intelligence solutions group.

Schnabel Engineering of Glen Allen appointed Brian Banks leader of the firm’s transportation business.

Young & Overhill acquired Intelligence & Security Academy of Arlington and appointed Mark Lowenthal president emeritus.

Real Estate

FCP of Chevy Chase appointed David Walker and Michael Zhao analysts on the company’s asset management team.

Associations and nonprofits

Americans for Prosperity of Arlington appointed Dan Pearson trade policy fellow.

Community Foundation of Howard County of Columbia appointed Peter Panepento chair of the board of trustees.

The National League for Nursing of the District appointed Anikia Brown marketing and social media manager and India West digital project manager.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Michael McGill partner in the firm’s government contracts practice.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton of the District appointed Peter Daines associate in the firm’s corporate, finance and real estate department.

Nossaman of the District appointed Michael Stroud and William Powers partners in the firm’s public policy practice group.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Peter J. Roskam partner.

