Companies

National Conference Center and West Belmont Place Event Center of Leesburg appointed Tiffany Meehan marketing manager.

Associations and nonprofits

CFP Board of the District appointed Jack Brod chair-elect.

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Angela Prestil vice president for business development and Alexander Monterubbio senior director for advocacy and counsel.

Interfaith Alliance of the District named Kathryn Joseph policy and legislation adviser.

National Fund for Workforce Solutions of the District appointed Kelly Aiken vice president of programs and Janice Urbanik senior director.

SourceAmerica of Vienna appointed Steven Krotonsky chief operating officer.

Surety & Fidelity Association of America of the District appointed J. Lee Covington II president.

Real Estate

Coakley Realty of Rockville appointed Emily Bowers and Shaila Sharmeen members of the firm.

Savills Studley of the District appointed Matt Brody senior managing director.

Finance

Sandy Spring Bank of Olney appointed Kevin Slane executive vice president and chief risk officer.

Law and lobbying

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Nadeam Elshami policy director in the firm’s government relations department.

Debevoise & Plimpton of the District appointed Ted Hassi partner and member of the firm’s antitrust group.

Holland and Knight of the district appointed John Hoover aviation finance partner.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed George Callas managing director in the firm’s government affairs and public policy and tax groups.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati of the District appointed Lora Green of counsel.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.