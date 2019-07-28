MaxCyte of Gaithersburg appointed Dhana Chinnasamy vice president for nonclinical and translational studies.
PRS of Oakton appointed Joseph Getch president and chief operating officer.
Westminster Ingleside Foundation of Rockville appointed Doug Myers president and chief executive.
BakerHostetler of the District appointed Marc Schildkraut partner.
Blank Rome of the District appointed Dominique Casimir partner in the firm’s government contracts group.
Blankingship & Keith of Fairfax appointed Darlene Lesser principal.
Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Douglas Baruch and Jennifer Wollenberg partners.
Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox of the District appointed Elham Dehbozorgi general counsel.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.