Companies

Apprio of the District appointed Chloë Madden chief human capital officer.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Kevin Pennock associate and senior project manager.

Fox Architects of the District appointed Lisa Revitte chief operating officer.

National Security Technology Accelerator of Arlington appointed Erik Olbeter chief operating officer.

Neustar of Sterling appointed Charles Gottdiener president and chief executive.

SourceAmerica of Vienna appointed Kevin Welch chief financial officer and Ellis Rosenberg senior vice president for growth.

Associations and nonprofits

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed James Kim associate vice president for science and regulatory affairs.

Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington appointed Annabel Bendz manager of meetings programs and events.

Law and lobbying

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider of the District appointed Tiffany Rider partner in the firm’s antitrust group.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Brian Blake associate in the firm’s consumer finance litigation group.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Nadeam Elshami policy director in the firm’s government relations department.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Karen Hughes board member.

Jones Day of the District appointed Matt Jacobs of counsel.

Littler of the District appointed Lance Gibbons shareholder.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed John Smith partner.

Winston & Strawn of the District appointed Eric Meiring partner in the firm’s antitrust/competition practice.

