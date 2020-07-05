Davis Polk of the District appointed Zachary Zweihorn partner.
Mayer Brown of the District appointed Andrew Olmem partner in the firm’s public policy, regulatory and political law practice.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Ari Fitzgerald head of the firm’s communications practice; Mark Brennan leader of the firm’s technology and telecoms sector group; Kelly Hardy head of the firm’s consumer practice; Michael Vernick head of the firm’s education practice; Michael Mason leader of the firm’s aerospace and defense practice; Lynn Mehler co-leader of the firm’s life sciences and health care practice; William Yavinsky leader of the firm’s automotive practice, and Joanne Rotondi co-leader of the firm’s other transportation practice.
