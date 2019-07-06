Companies

Crypsis Group of McLean appointed Art Ehuan vice president.

EverFi of the District appointed Bobby Moran chief revenue officer.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Frank St. John executive vice president of the company’s rotary and mission systems business and Scott Greene executive vice president of the company’s missiles and fire control business.

Rubrik of the District appointed Tom Kennedy vice president of federal.

Associations and nonprofits

Adventist HealthCare of Gaithersburg appointed Dwayne Leslie vice president and chief compliance officer.

American Beverage Licensees of Bethesda appointed Matthew Evans director of communications and public relations.

Real Estate

Phillips Realty Capital of Bethesda appointed Malcolm Shaw managing director.

Law and lobbying

Baker Donelson of the District appointed John McJunkin managing shareholder.

Barnes & Thornburg of the District appointed Roscoe Howard managing partner.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Audrey Anderson chair of the firm’s higher education practice.

Davis Polk of the District appointed Fiona Moran partner in the firm’s litigation department and white collar criminal defense and government investigations group.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Damon Kalt partner.

