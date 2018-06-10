Associations and nonprofits

Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area appointed Kathryn Rooper chapter president and chief executive.

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Jessica Ek director of digital communications.

Association of Corporate Counsel appointed Susanna McDonald vice president and chief legal officer.

Finance

Washington Financial Group of McLean appointed Katie Thornton client services associate.

Law and lobbying

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Gregory Reed associate.

Drinker Biddle & Reath of the District appointed Lora Brzezynski partner.

Faegre Baker Daniels appointed Dave Zook leader of the firm’s D.C. office.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Jessica Matelis partner in the firm’s securities enforcement and litigation practice.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

