June 14, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT

Law and lobbying

Fox Rothschild of the District appointed Mark Yacura partner in the firm's intellectual property department.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed David Robbins partner and co-chair of the firm's government contracts practice.

Mercury of the District appointed Clay Middleton senior vice president.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.