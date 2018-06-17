Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Joseph Wells intelligence community market leader.

Sofitel Washington D.C. Lafayette Square appointed Karla Erales general manager.

Associations and nonprofits

Federation of American Scientists of the District appointed Ali Nouri president of policy research.

American Anthropological Association of Arlington appointed Nate Wambold director of meetings and conferences.

BSA | The Software Alliance of the District appointed Brandon Consalvo director of legislative strategy.

Northern Virginia Association of Realtors of Fairfax appointed Paula Martino realtor political action committee development strategist.

Finance

Northwest Federal Credit Union of Herndon appointed Jeff Margeson senior vice president of member experience.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Bryant Godfrey counsel.

Babst Calland of the District appointed William Godfrey director of mobility, automation and safety.

Dinsmore & Shohl of the District appointed Ivan Bilaniuk partner.

Gibson Dunn of the District appointed Richard Parker partner.

Great Point Strategies of the District appointed Eric Schmutz principal.

Winston & Strawn of the District appointed Christopher Man partner.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

