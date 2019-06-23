Companies

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Doug Laurendeau head of strategy and business development for the company’s rotary and mission systems business.

Mars of McLean appointed Russell Stokes chief strategy officer.

Snag of Arlington appointed Mathieu Stevenson chief executive.

Stantec of Arlington appointed Kelley Coyner mobility innovation leader.

Tiny Dancers of Fairfax appointed Danyel Reid studio manager of the

Fairfax City location.

Associations and nonprofits

Mitre of McLean appointed Jerry Hogge senior vice president for public sector.

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association of Arlington appointed Louis Finkel senior vice president for government relations.

Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis appointed Anita Bryce president.

Law and lobbying

Alignment Government Strategies of the District appointed Tracy Doherty counsel.

Bernabei & Kabat of the District appointed Kristen Sinisi partner.

Brown Rudnick of the District appointed Derek Andreson partner in the firm’s white-collar and government investigations practice group.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed James Grier Hoyt member of the firm.

Drinker Biddle of the District appointed Sean FitzGerald partner for the firm’s business tax team in the corporate and securities group.

Stoel Rives of the District appointed Stacy Linden partner.

Vinson & Elkins of the District appointed Ephraim Wernick partner in the firm’s government investigations and white-collar criminal defense practice.

