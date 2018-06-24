Companies

AM LLC of Arlington appointed Steve Mahalec chief technology officer.

Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean appointed Stephen Labaton executive vice president for corporate affairs.

Associations and nonprofits

American Moving & Storage Association of Alexandria appointed Katie McMichael director of government affairs.

BSA | The Software Alliance of the District appointed Joe Whitlock director of policy.

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Mike Schenk chief advocacy officer for policy analysis and chief economist.

Islamic Relief USA of Alexandria appointed Sharif Aly chief executive.

Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance appointed Molly Jacobson communications and policy associate.

Finance

Grain Management of the District appointed Edith Cooper and Virgis Colbert senior advisers.

Law and lobbying

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed David Cohen shareholder in the firm’s government relations department.

Debevoise & Plimpton of the District appointed Jeffrey Robins partner and member of the firm’s banking group.

FisherBroyles of the District appointed Richard Kirby and Beth-ann Roth partners in the firm’s D.C. office.

Proskauer of the District appointed Karen Garnett partner.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

