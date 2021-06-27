NBC News of the District appointed Teaganne Finn digital politics reporter.
The Appleseed Foundation of the District appointed Shireen Meer director.
Fairfax County Economic Development Authority of Tysons appointed Roderick Williams talent initiative program manager for military and diversity outreach.
Families USA of the District appointed Sara Lonardo senior director of communications.
Professional Aviation Safety Specialists of the District appointed Jana Denning director of government affairs.
Alston & Bird of the District appointed Kellen Dwyer partner.
Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Joshua S. Levy member.
Mayer Brown of the District appointed Sean McDonnell partner.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr of the District appointed Ashley Miller counsel.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.