Composite Panel Association of Leesburg appointed Andy O’Hare president.
National Association of Chain Drug Stores of Arlington appointed Christie Boutte senior vice president of state strategic affairs and advocacy.
Law and lobbying
Fletcher Heald & Hildreth of Rosslyn appointed Kristen Corra associate.
Hogan Lovells of Tysons appointed Adam Brown partner.
Miles & Stockbridge of the District appointed Bill Riggins principal.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.