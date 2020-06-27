Companies

Electrosoft of Reston appointed Manuel Miranda president.

Grant Thornton of Arlington appointed Robert Shea managing principal for public policy.

Leo A Daly of the District appointed Chia-Lung Chang director of planning and urban design.

Associations and nonprofits

Alliance for Aging Research of the District appointed Michael Ward director of public policy.

Composite Panel Association of Leesburg appointed Andy O’Hare president.

National Association of Chain Drug Stores of Arlington appointed Christie Boutte senior vice president of state strategic affairs and advocacy.

Law and lobbying

Fletcher Heald & Hildreth of Rosslyn appointed Kristen Corra associate.

Hogan Lovells of Tysons appointed Adam Brown partner.

Miles & Stockbridge of the District appointed Bill Riggins principal.

