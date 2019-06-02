Companies

AMS Group of Alexandria appointed Matthew Koch IT and systems administration manager.

Buchanan & Edwards of Arlington appointed Eric Olson chief executive and Carter Wood chief financial officer.

GoCanvas of Reston appointed Nicholas Mirisis chief marketing officer.

Intelsat of McLean appointed David Tolley executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Leo A Daly of the District appointed Andrew Graham senior associate and Kristina Crawley and Lauren Funk associates.

Associations and nonprofits

Free State Foundation of Rockville appointed Seth Cooper director of policy studies.

Finance

Revere Bank of Rockville appointed Melanie Lundquist board member.

Law and lobbying

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Sheaniva Murray and Dawn Perez-Slavinski associates.

Perkins Coie of the District appointed Bruce Spiva managing partner.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Elaine Panagakos of counsel.

Venable of the District appointed Charles Monterio Jr. partner in the firm’s litigation practice.

