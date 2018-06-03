Associations and nonprofits

American Council of Engineering Companies of the District appointed Michael Snyder coalitions chair.

Association of People Supporting Employment First of Rockville appointed Heidi Maghan board chair.

McCain Institute of the District appointed Nick Rasmussen senior program director for counterterrorism and national security.

National Association of Convenience Stores of Alexandria appointed Melissa Jackson editor in chief of NACS magazine, Allie Mamone meetings and events manager and Ashley Kirsch staff accountant.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Craig Margolis and Tirzah Lollar partners in the firm’s white-collar defense and government contracts practices.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Gregory Reed associate in the firm’s litigation practice group.

Cooley of the District appointed Eric Kuwana securities and commercial litigation partner.

DLA Piper of Northern Virginia appointed Tony Calabrese partner in the firm’s real estate practice.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed John Hurley chief operating officer.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Bradford Ward partner.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Sarang Damle partner in the firm’s intellectual-property litigation practice.

Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Christina Hassan partner in the firm’s hospitality practice group.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed David Lynn co-chair of the firm’s global corporate finance group.

Orrick of the District appointed Geoff Willard partner.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.