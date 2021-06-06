Capitol Hill Business Improvement District of the District appointed McKenna Pugh associate director of marketing and events.
The National Endowment for Democracy of the District appointed Damon Wilson president and chief executive officer.
The National Geographic Society of the District appointed Shannon Bartlett chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.
Finance
National Bankers Association of the District appointed Nicole Elam president and chief executive officer.
Law and lobbying
Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Jonathon H. Foglia member.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Nick Leibham partner.
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton of the District appointed Laura R. Biddle counsel and Thomas G. Allen partner.
Kolb & Associates of the District appointed Kathleen S. Bass counsel.
Lewis Brisbois of the District appointed Svetlana McManus and Joseph Doukmetzian associates, Alexander Smith law clerk and George Leahy summer associate.
McKool Smith of the District appointed Blair Jacobs principal.
Murphy & McGonigle of the District appointed Lisa Weingarten Richards partner.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges of the District appointed Andrew Tulumello co-head of its Complex Commercial Litigation practice.
Venable of the District appointed Kyle Scherer and Thomas Perez partners.
— Compiled by Leilah Reese
