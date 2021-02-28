Sickle Cell Disease Association of America appointed Briana Hunter program manager.
Law and lobbying
David, Brody & Dondershine of Reston appointed Ralph Albrecht partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice.
Jenner & Block of the District appointed Paul Alp partner.
Kantar Public of the District appointed Caroline Connolly head of the company’s international development practice.
Orrick of the District appointed Anne Malik, Amy Dominick Padgett and Elizabeth Zane partners.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Douglas Svor partner.
