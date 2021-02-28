Companies

SAIC of Reston appointed Michael Scruggs senior vice president of artificial intelligence.

Associations and nonprofits

National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions of the District appointed Rebecca Harris and Keith Schostag members of the firm’s regulatory compliance team.

NEA Foundation of the District appointed Elizabeth Schneider chief officer of strategic initiatives and LaTanya Dixon senior program officer.

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America appointed Briana Hunter program manager.

Law and lobbying

David, Brody & Dondershine of Reston appointed Ralph Albrecht partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed Paul Alp partner.

Kantar Public of the District appointed Caroline Connolly head of the company’s international development practice.

Orrick of the District appointed Anne Malik, Amy Dominick Padgett and Elizabeth Zane partners.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Douglas Svor partner.

