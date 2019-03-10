Companies

AMS Group of Alexandria appointed Jim Graves manufacturing engineer.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown appointed Taylor Connor sales and marketing manager.

SRB Communications of the District appointed Michaela Blanchard vice president of marketing.

Associations and nonprofits

American Institute of Architects of the District appointed Tom Jester fellow.

Endangered Species Coalition of the District appointed Amanda Dewey board chair and Adrienne Hollis vice chair.

Public Interest Registry of Reston appointed Judy Song-Marshall chief of staff, Joe Abley chief technology officer and Anand Vora vice president of business affairs.

Law and lobbying

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Michael Capuano public affairs director in the firm’s government solutions practice and Liane Peterson vice chair of the firm’s IP litigation practice group.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Elizabeth Papez partner.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Benjamin Berman, Paul Dudek, Brian Miller and Elizabeth Richards partners.

MLegal of the District appointed Jane Sullivan Roberts leader of the firm’s new D.C. office.

