Law and lobbying
Alston & Bird of the District appointed James “JP” Paluskiewicz and Neleen Rubin policy advisers on federal health-care policy and regulatory issues.
Baker Botts of the District appointed Michael Yuffee and Michael Loesch partners.
Baker Donelson of the District appointed Katherine Funk shareholder.
Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Dustin Palmer and Christopher Sidler managing directors.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Preston Rutledge strategic consulting adviser.
Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Beth Hatef counsel.
Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Larry Melton Jr. vice chair of the board of directors.
Dykema of the District appointed James Azadian co-leader of the firm’s nationwide appellate and complex motion practices.
Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Ben Saul shareholder.
Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed John Lee Shepherd Jr. partner.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Dan Sennott partner.
Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Andrew Sorkin and Rachel Weiner Cohen partners.
Michael Best Strategies of the District appointed Steve Israel senior counselor.
Ogletree Deakins of the District appointed Lia Dorsey chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
Williams & Connolly of the District appointed Amanda MacDonald and Edward Bennett co-chairs of the firm’s securities litigation and securities enforcement practice, and Robert Van Kirk member of the firm’s executive committee.
