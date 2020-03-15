Yes& of Alexandria appointed Layla Masri vice president of digital innovation and Andrew Teie vice president of brand strategy and customer experience.
Associations and nonprofits
American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy of the District appointed Shruti Vaidyanathan transportation programs director.
Association of Air Medical Services & MedEvac Foundation International of Alexandria appointed Cameron Curtis president and chief executive and Jared Hughes development director of MedEvac Foundation International.
Consumer Healthcare Products Association of the District appointed John Troup vice president for scientific affairs and dietary supplements.
Families USA of the District appointed Lisa Hunter senior director of strategic partnerships.
March of Dimes of Arlington appointed Andrew Coccari Jr. chief development officer.
National Park Foundation of the District appointed Michelle Lane vice president of government relations.
Law and lobbying
Alvarez & Marsal Taxand of the District appointed Kevin Jacobs managing director and leader of the firm’s national tax office.
Brunswick Group of the District appointed Alex Finnegan partner.
Butzel Long of the District appointed Teresa Taylor shareholder.
Crowell & Moring of the District appointed Natalie Ludaway partner.
Harrity & Harrity of the District appointed James Bennin as the firm’s first Minority Firm Incubator participant.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Jason Klitenic leader of the firm’s national security, defense and intelligence team.
Kirkland & Ellis of the District appointed Ivan Schlager partner.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Jeff Weiss co-leader of the firm’s international trade practice, Donna Byrne partner and John Perkins of counsel.
Venable of the District appointed Jennifer Bruton, a partner in the firm’s real estate group, as chair of the firm’s women’s initiative, Women Attorneys at Venable.
