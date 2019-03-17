Companies

Arcadia Power of the District appointed Alexis Juneja senior vice president of people and impact.

Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown appointed Christopher Lannan director of group sales.

Nexercise of Bethesda appointed Gregory Coleman chief executive and chairman.

Raymond James Financial Services of Fairfax appointed John Estes co-branch manager.

Associations and nonprofits

Council of Independent Colleges of the District appointed Jo Ellen Parker vice president for communications and Kerry Pannell vice president for academic programs.

National Automobile Dealers Association of Tysons appointed Juliet Guerra director of media relations.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility of Silver Spring appointed Tim Whitehouse executive director.

U.S. Travel Association of the District appointed Tori Barnes executive vice president of public affairs.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Haidee Schwartz and Joe Donnelly partners.

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Elinor Hiller partner.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Ryan Smith chair of the firm’s natural resources department.

Drinker Biddle & Reath of the District appointed Jason Gould partner.



King & Spalding of the District appointed Chris Campbell partner in the firm’s trial and global disputes practice group.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Tara Higgins and Noreen Phelan partners and Chris Hutchison senior associate in the company’s global energy and infrastructure practice.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Teddy Baldwin partner.

