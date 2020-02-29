Companies

Hitachi Vantara Federal of Reston appointed Tim Angelos and Troy Grubbs sales directors.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Brian Johnson partner.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Michael Gordon partner in the firm’s banking and financial services practice group.

Brunswick of the District appointed Terry Calvani senior adviser.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Alan Devlin, Daniel Dominguez, Susan Engel and Jonathan Strang partners.

Ropes & Gray of the District appointed J. Harold Richards, Michael McDougall and Alex Talley counsel.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Claudia Hinsch partner in the firm’s tax, employee benefits, and trusts and estates practice group.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Donna Byrne and John Perkins members of the firm’s energy group.

