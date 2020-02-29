Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Alan Devlin, Daniel Dominguez, Susan Engel and Jonathan Strang partners.
Ropes & Gray of the District appointed J. Harold Richards, Michael McDougall and Alex Talley counsel.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Claudia Hinsch partner in the firm’s tax, employee benefits, and trusts and estates practice group.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Donna Byrne and John Perkins members of the firm’s energy group.
