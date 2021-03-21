Prosperity Now of the District appointed Berenice Bonilla Cortés vice president of communications.
Law and lobbying
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Emily Felder co-chair of the firm’s health-care group.
Duane Morris of the District appointed Brian Pandya partner.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Steve Argeris and Lowell Zeta counsels.
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Alexander Okuliar partner.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Lidore DeRose special counsel.
Williams & Connolly of the District appointed Edward Bennett co-chair of the firm’s complex commercial litigation practice.
