Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Larry Melton Jr. vice chair of the board of directors.

Syska Hennessy of the District appointed Christopher Lay associate partner.

Transurban of Alexandria appointed Amanda Baxter vice president of operations for North America.

Associations and nonprofits

National Building Museum of the District appointed Aileen Fuchs president and executive director.

Prosperity Now of the District appointed Berenice Bonilla Cortés vice president of communications.

Law and lobbying

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Emily Felder co-chair of the firm’s health-care group.

Duane Morris of the District appointed Brian Pandya partner.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Steve Argeris and Lowell Zeta counsels.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Alexander Okuliar partner.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Lidore DeRose special counsel.

Williams & Connolly of the District appointed Edward Bennett co-chair of the firm’s complex commercial litigation practice.

