Companies

Aurotech of Silver Spring appointed Corey Faustin, Michael Reingruber and Praveen Singalla executive vice presidents.

Buchanan & Edwards of the District appointed Timothy Healy director of national security.

LGS Innovations of Herndon appointed Jeff Beck executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Liquid Soul of the District appointed Paxton Baker managing partner.

Associations and nonprofits

Laurel Historical Society appointed Ann Bennett executive director.

Northern Virginia Family Service of Oakton appointed Clifford Yee executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Rights and Resources Group of the District appointed Alan Landis chief operating officer.

Society for Human Resource Management of Alexandria appointed Sarah Bauder chief transformation officer.

Law and lobbying

Invariant of the District appointed Eric Rosen member of the firm.

Smith Currie and Hancock of the District appointed Jacob Scott of counsel in the construction and government contracts group.

Stradley Ronon of the District appointed David Grim and Sarah Crovitz partners.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

