Companies

ExecOnline of the District appointed Michael Pickrum chief operating officer and Dani Cushion chief marketing officer.

HNTB of Arlington appointed Diana Mendes corporate president of infrastructure and mobility equity.

ManTech of Herdon appointed Julie Anna Barker chief human resources officer.

REEF Technology of the District appointed Brandon Pollak head of federal government relations and public affairs.

Associations and nonprofits

Council for Responsible Nutrition of the District appointed Holly Vogtman director of communications; Rashidah Denton manager of scientific and regulatory affairs; and Gretchen Powers senior director of marketing and member experience.

DC Chamber of Commerce appointed Angela Franco president and chief executive.

United Way of the National Capital Area of the District appointed Nedelka Tejada Phillips senior vice president.

Real Estate

Long & Foster of Chantilly appointed Helina Dancer human resources senior vice president.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Kristi Boswell counsel.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed James Sullivan Jr. member.

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth of the District appointed Thomas Urban II member.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.