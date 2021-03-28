Associations and nonprofits
Council for Responsible Nutrition of the District appointed Holly Vogtman director of communications; Rashidah Denton manager of scientific and regulatory affairs; and Gretchen Powers senior director of marketing and member experience.
DC Chamber of Commerce appointed Angela Franco president and chief executive.
United Way of the National Capital Area of the District appointed Nedelka Tejada Phillips senior vice president.
Real Estate
Long & Foster of Chantilly appointed Helina Dancer human resources senior vice president.
Law and lobbying
Alston & Bird of the District appointed Kristi Boswell counsel.
Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed James Sullivan Jr. member.
Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth of the District appointed Thomas Urban II member.
