Companies

Accenture of the District appointed Marty Rodgers senior managing director.

Acuity Systems of Herndon appointed Tracy Denny chief growth officer.

Brunswick Group of the District appointed Emma Schultz partner.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown appointed Kevin Holland group sales manager.

Red Banyan of the District appointed Jodie Singer senior account executive.

Associations and nonprofits

U.S. Travel Association of the District appointed Elliott Ferguson II national chair.

March of Dimes of Arlington appointed Cindy Rahman senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Mitre of McLean appointed Usha Chaudhary senior vice president for corporate operations and chief transformation officer.

Open Arms Housing of the District appointed Arthur Cutler executive director.

Law and lobbying

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Ed Royce policy director in the firm’s government relations department.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Dawn Ellison shareholder and Nicholas Palmer and Shomari Wade of counsels.

Invariant of the District appointed Penny Lee leader of the firm’s public affairs practice.

K&L Gates of the District appointed Theodore Kornobis and Richard Nettles partners.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Andrew Sorkin counsel in the firm’s restructuring, insolvency and workouts practice.

Littler of Tysons appointed Chris Gokturk principal.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Joseph Crowley and Bill Shuster senior policy advisers.

