Marketing for Change of Alexandria appointed Mike Reddy director of advocacy.

Associations and nonprofits

Children’s Guild Alliance of Baltimore appointed Jenny Livelli president and CEO.

National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions of Arlington appointed Marisol Garibay vice president of communications.

AD

Professional Services Council of Arlington appointed Stephanie Sanok Kostro executive vice president for policy.

AD

Real Estate

Washington Property Co. of the District appointed Sarah Ekstrom vice president of accounting, Joshua Gurland senior vice president of leasing and Leslie Catlin vice president, residential management.

Law and lobbying

Akerman of the District appointed Robert Smith partner.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Sean Callahan senior policy adviser.

Brunswick Group of the District appointed Anthony Applewhaite and Janelle Nowak-Santo partners.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Andrew Smith partner.

AD

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Meghan Stoppel to the state attorneys general practice and Lawrence M. Prosen shareholder.

Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Ashley Hutto-Schultz counsel.

Finsbury Glover Hering of the District appointed Igor Khrestin managing director.

AD

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Stephen Weissman and Michael J. Perry partners.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Matthew Kanna shareholder and Friederike Görgens counsel.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Joshua Odintz partner.

K&L Gates of the District appointed Andrew Wright partner.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Andrew Sorkin and Rachel Weiner Cohen members; Ian Conner partner; and Susan Tull and Joshua Wu counsel.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Sonia Barros partner.

Transnational Strategy Group of the District appointed Tibor Nagy as practice lead, Africa.

Venable of the District appointed Michael Klein as counsel in the environmental and natural resources group.