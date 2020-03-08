Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Katelynn Bradley shareholder in the firm’s government relations department.
Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Eric Sophir and Gary Solomon partners, Matthew Horton senior counsel and Kamyar Maserrat associate.
Hawthorn Group of Alexandria appointed Scott McClintock senior vice president.
Loeb & Loeb of the District appointed James Czaban partner in the firm’s FDA regulatory and compliance department.
Venable of the District appointed Jennifer Bruton partner in the firm’s real estate practice group.
