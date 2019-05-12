Companies

Nacha of Herndon appointed Jane Larimer president and chief executive.

RavenTek of Herndon appointed Manik Rath chief executive.

Associations and nonprofits

American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Justin Hakes vice president of strategic communications.

American Psychological Association of the District appointed Dawnavan Davis chief diversity officer.

BSA | The Software Alliance of the District appointed Roberto Fierro director of strategy.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Galen Roehl senior policy adviser.

Allen & Overy of the District appointed Maura Rezendes partner.

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Charles Yi partner in the company’s financial services and legislative and public policy practices.

Babst Calland of the District appointed Julie Domike shareholder.

Drinker Biddle of the District appointed Andrew Kassner chairman.

Holland & Knight of Tysons appointed Christian Nagel partner in the firm’s government contracts and enforcement defense group.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Stephen Baskin and Dara Kurlancheek partners in the firm’s trial and global disputes practice group.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips of the District appointed Robert Garretson managing director in the firm’s government and regulatory group.

Old Dominion National Bank of Tysons appointed Todd Rowley market executive for the capital region.

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Stefan Zastawski and Nathan Picotte senior architects, David Leestma and Jessica Stuck projects architects, Nicholas Knodt staff architect and Bryan Asson and Daniel Alhadeff staff designers.

Quarles & Brady of the District appointed Jonodev Osceola Chaudhuri chairman of the firm’s Indian law and policy group.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Michael Winter of counsel.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Joan Baughan partner to lead the firm’s global food contact materials practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.