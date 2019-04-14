Companies

JBS International of North Bethesda appointed Jennifer Kasten president.

Raytheon of Dulles appointed Teresa Shea vice president of cyber warfare and mission innovations within the company’s intelligence, information and services business.

Associations and nonprofits

American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Paul Kangas vice president.

Global Communities of Silver Spring appointed Sheila Crowley chief of staff.

Law and lobbying

Buckley LLP of the District appointed Veena Viswanatha partner.

Covington of the District appointed David Marchick senior of counsel.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Rachel Welford member of the firm’s transportation and trade group.

FisherBroyles of the District appointed Edward Zughaib partner.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed of the District appointed Philip Giordano partner on the firm’s antitrust and competition team.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips of the District appointed Suzanne Rich Folsom partner in the firm’s government and regulatory group.

Orrick of the District appointed Stephen Thau partner.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Alison Nemeth Steger associate.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati of the District appointed Georgia Ravitz and Jamie Ravitz partners.

