Companies

Apprio of the District appointed Donny Zamora president of the company’s new commercial health-care division.

Cardno International Development of Arlington appointed Jaleen Moroney president of the company’s U.S. division.

Chevy Chase House of the District appointed Evelyn Donahue director of nursing.

Highpoint Global of Herndon appointed Jim Bottorff chief financial officer.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Dean Acosta senior vice president for communications.

NEC of the District appointed Paul DiPietra senior account manager for the Department of Justice and federal law enforcement.

Symantec of Herndon appointed Andrew Borene senior director of the company’s federal national security group.

Washington Marriott at Metro Center of the District appointed Melissagale Lechelt general manager.

Associations and nonprofits

Alliance for Strong Families and Communities of the District appointed Michelle Hinton director of population health and well-being.

Mitre of McLean appointed Charles Clancy vice president for intelligence programs and Gus Bentivegna vice president of human resources and talent enablement.

Real Estate

Long & Foster appointed Yanira Rodriguez manager of the firm’s Capitol Hill office and Gregory Hangemanole sales manager for the firm’s Woodley Park office.

Finance

Sandy Spring Bank of Olney appointed Roberta Greenspan division executive of the Sandy Spring Private Client Group.

Law and lobbying

Babst Calland of the District appointed Gina Falaschi associate in the firm’s environmental, mobility, transport and safety, and litigation practice groups.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Melanie Zaletsky chief marketing and business development officer.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Robert Masters, Jonathan DeFosse and Bevin Newman partners.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Benjamin Beaton and Lauren Kuley partners and co-chairs of the firm’s appellate practice.

Wiggin and Dana of the District appointed David Laufman partner and co-chair of the firm’s national security practice group.

