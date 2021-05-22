Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Jennifer Michael member, and Allison Beattie and Angela Haddon associates.
Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Vincent Urbancic managing director of its Financial Institution Advisory practice.
Covington & Burling of the District appointed Michele Pearce counsel.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Joshua Lipshutz chief operating officer.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Shardul Desai partner.
Mabus Group of Alexandria appointed Jodi Greene principal.
Mayer Brown of the District appointed Carl Risch partner.
Michael Best Strategies of the District appointed Andrea Riccio principal.
O’Melveny of the District appointed William Fink partner.
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston of Baltimore appointed Spencer S. Pollock partner.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Alexander Ryan partner.
— Compiled by Leilah Reese
