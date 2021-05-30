Real Estate
Alex. Brown Realty of Baltimore appointed Topher Brewer chief marketing officer.
Law and lobbying
Covington of the District appointed David Norquist senior adviser.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Mark Warren shareholder.
Duncan Weinberg Genzer & Pembroke of the District appointed Barry Lawson regulatory policy director.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Thomas H. Dupree Jr. and Cynthia Richman partners.
Hughes Hubbard & Reed of the District appointed Tom Healey partner.
McDermott+Consulting of the District appointed Susan Xu and Devin Stone data analytics strategist.
