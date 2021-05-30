Companies

Jefferson Consulting Group of the District appointed Janet H. Clement chief executive officer.

Tiny Dancers of Fairfax City appointed Amelia Stork manager.

Transurban of Tysons appointed Vincent Guimont-Hebert sustainability manager.

Associations and nonprofits

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy of the District appointed Grant Rumley senior fellow.

Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers of the District appointed Ruth LaToison Ifill president and chief executive officer.

Real Estate

Alex. Brown Realty of Baltimore appointed Topher Brewer chief marketing officer.

Law and lobbying

Covington of the District appointed David Norquist senior adviser.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Mark Warren shareholder.

Duncan Weinberg Genzer & Pembroke of the District appointed Barry Lawson regulatory policy director.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Thomas H. Dupree Jr. and Cynthia Richman partners.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed of the District appointed Tom Healey partner.

McDermott+Consulting of the District appointed Susan Xu and Devin Stone data analytics strategist.

