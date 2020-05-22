Solar Impulse Foundation of Arlington appointed Alexandra Barraquand vice president of U.S. business development and partnerships.
Law and lobbying
Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Chris Ford partner.
Jenner & Block of the District appointed Jennifer Amerkhail partner.
Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Caitlin Trevillyan associate with the firm’s construction and infrastructure team.
MLegal Group of the District appointed Lauren Drake partner and Rachel Nonaka managing director.
The National Football League appointed Jeff Miller executive vice president for communications, public affairs and policy.
Rimon Law of the District appointed Debbie Klis partner.
Appointments