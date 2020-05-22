Companies

 CapRelo of Sterling appointed Peggy Smith chief strategy officer.

Associations and nonprofits

American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy of the District appointed Bryan Howard state policy director.

BSA | The Software Alliance of the District appointed Heidi Obermeyer manager of policy.  

The Plastics Industry Association of the District appointed Ashley Hood-Morley senior director of sustainability and materials and Patrick Krieger director of sustainability and materials.

Solar Impulse Foundation of Arlington appointed Alexandra Barraquand vice president of U.S. business development and partnerships.

Law and lobbying

Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Chris Ford partner.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed Jennifer Amerkhail partner.

Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Caitlin Trevillyan associate with the firm’s construction and infrastructure team.

MLegal Group of the District appointed Lauren Drake partner and Rachel Nonaka managing director.

The National Football League appointed Jeff Miller executive vice president for communications, public affairs and policy.  

Rimon Law of the District appointed Debbie Klis partner.  

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.

Appointments