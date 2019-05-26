Companies

AMS Group of Alexandria appointed Jeremiah Lyons project manager and marine technical sales manager.

B.F. Saul Insurance, Inc. of Bethesda appointed Brandon Newlands vice president.

Investigative Group International of the District appointed Larry Potts leader of the firm’s compliance practice.

NEC Corporation of America of the District appointed Paul DiPietra senior account manager for the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Law Enforcement Advanced Recognition Systems Division.

SoBran Inc. of Fairfax appointed Will Hobbs vice president.

Associations and nonprofits

American Academy of Actuaries of the District appointed Linda Stone senior pension fellow.

American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Michelle Carroll Foster regional vice president for state relations.

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Chris Lorence chief credit union awareness officer.

Law and lobbying

Michael Best of the District appointed Arimi Yamada partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Mehdi Khodadad partner.

Venable of the District appointed Karen Hermann partner.

